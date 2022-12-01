Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.35

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$1.93. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 818 shares traded.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$198.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

