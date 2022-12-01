Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Shares of Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Mandom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

