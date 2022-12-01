Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Bridge Capital

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $43,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 44,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,804. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

