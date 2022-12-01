Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$26.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.23 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$45.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

