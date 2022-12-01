Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,600 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,611. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.
Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.
Owl Rock Capital Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
