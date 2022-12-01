Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,027 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $237.07. 11,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,330. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

