Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.