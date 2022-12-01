Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 183,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 151,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.94. 776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average is $176.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

