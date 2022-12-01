Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.66 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

UNP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.12. 15,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

