Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

