Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 261,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS EFG traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $86.83. 1,520,156 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.