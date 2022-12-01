Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 12,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

