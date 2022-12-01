Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $5.57 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

NYSE APH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,638. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

