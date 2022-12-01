Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,964,780 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.72% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,885,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,297. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.