Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,455,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 424,495 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,765,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 263,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 382,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

