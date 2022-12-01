Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.73 Billion Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402,049 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.45% of Eaton worth $1,732,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 20.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

