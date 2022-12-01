Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.76 Billion Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481,174 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,758,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.95. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,548. The company has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.17 and a 200 day moving average of $542.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

