Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,226,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 462,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017,378. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

