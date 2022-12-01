Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 183,590 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.85% of MSCI worth $1,275,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $512.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $649.89. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

