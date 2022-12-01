Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 737,642 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 10.25% of Equifax worth $2,293,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,455. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

