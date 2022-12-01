Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,026,491 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026,491 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.06% of Chubb worth $2,515,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $217.08. 11,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

