Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,087,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 827,065 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.98% of Honeywell International worth $3,491,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 205,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,204. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

