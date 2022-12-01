Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 101,395 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 5.33% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $124,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 65.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 190,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,285. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

