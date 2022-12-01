Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 764 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $37,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,155. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

