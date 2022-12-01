Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 953 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $48,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

