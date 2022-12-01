Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Intuit worth $281,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,924. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.81.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

