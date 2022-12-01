Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $64.76 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $64,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.15. 4,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,740. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

