Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,128 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 402.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $185.49. 26,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

