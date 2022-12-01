Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,065 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Accenture worth $353,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,933. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.62.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

