Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $52,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,347.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

