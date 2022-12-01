Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
Maya Gold and Silver Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.