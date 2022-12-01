McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

