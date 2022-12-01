McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 4.3% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after acquiring an additional 161,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.69. 646,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,676,664. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

