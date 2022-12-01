McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $965,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.1% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.66. 5,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

