Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.53

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $5.65. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,353 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

