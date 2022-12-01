Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

