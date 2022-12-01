Menard Financial Group LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.45. 135,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,075. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.