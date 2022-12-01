Menard Financial Group LLC Has $814,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. 31,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,939. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

