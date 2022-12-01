Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $514.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,573. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $649.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.02 and its 200 day moving average is $447.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

