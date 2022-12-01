Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General stock traded down $22.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.27. 205,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,819. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

