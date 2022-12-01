Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.12. 3,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Meridian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 11.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

