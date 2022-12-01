Meter Governance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $971,477.91 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and approximately $971,477.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00013326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,726,759 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23937372 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,001,308.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

