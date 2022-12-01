Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 20,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

