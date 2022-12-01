MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $83.86 million and $3.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.04 or 0.00112396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.94574028 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,326,805.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.