Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238,586 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 222,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,894,099. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

