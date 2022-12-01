Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

