Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 315 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $100.39 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

