Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 818 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

