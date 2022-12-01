Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $163.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.