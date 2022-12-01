Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 4,194 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.